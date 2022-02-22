 Police Service of Northern Ireland launches new digital notebook pilot

Officers in the Enniskillen Roads Policing Unit will test a new digital notebook over the coming weeks, before policing districts Causeway Coast and Glens and Belfast teams join the pilot.

The aim is to have this pilot rolled out across Northern Ireland later this year.

The main difference for the public is that in the event they are asked to sign an officer’s notebook (for example, for receipt of items) they will in effect be signing the digital notebook application on the officer’s hand-held mobile device.

The digital notebook pilot is part of the Next Generation Mobility project and is designed be a more cost-effective replacement of paper notebooks and journals as part of our ongoing commitment to the environment.