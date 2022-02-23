Limavady Welding academy to fill skills shortage across North Coast

THE search is on for budding welders from across the North Coast. The Welding Academy at North West Regional College’s (NWRC) Greystone Campus in Limavady is working with companies across the Causeway Coast and Glens Council area including Maine Surface Finishing, Smyth Steel, Farlow Engineering, and AC Engineering.

The Welding Academy, which is funded by the Department for the Economy Assured Skills Programme, will give 12 people the opportunity to develop key welding skills over 7 weeks, which includes 2 weeks placement with employers.

Sinead Milligan is the Academy Coordinator for North West Regional College. She said: “The Welding Academy is an incredible opportunity for people who would like to develop a career in welding and fabrication with companies across the North Coast.

“You don’t have to be an experienced welder to come on the academy, although having some industrial experience and a passion for engineering, fabrication, and welding will definitely help you secure one of the twelve spots.

“On the 7-week programme participants will receive £155 per week training allowance, travel expenses and, where eligible, assistance with childcare costs, which helps applicants overcome any obstacles”

Barry McDaid, Curriculum Manager, NWRC Greystone, added: “This is a fantastic opportunity for new fresh talent to progress in the industry by addressing the skills shortage.

“Welding skills are in high demand in our local engineering and manufacturing sector and these Assured Skills Academies will help equip participants with these skills, through an industry recognized qualification, and position them very strongly to kick-start a new career in welding.

“This Academy at NWRC Greystone Campus follows on from previous successful Collaborative Welding Academies delivered over the past year and are part of a wider delivery of welding training at further education colleges and companies across Northern Ireland.



"This collaborative approach will enable as many participants as possible to gain valuable skills and on successful completion receive a Level 2 City & Guilds welding qualification thus giving them a great opportunity to pursue a rewarding career in the engineering sector.”

The Welding Academy will start on Monday March 21 2022 and conclude on Friday May 6 2022.

The online application form must be completed by 12.00 noon on Friday February 25 2022.

For more information and details on how to apply visit www.nidirect.gov.uk/assured-skills