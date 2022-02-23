Motorists face early morning traffic disruption in Coleraine

Lengthy tailbacks evident on the New Bridge and Lodge Road Roundabout

Queues of traffic in Coleraine on Wednesday morning.

By Damian Mullan

COMMUTERS faced lengthy tailbacks in Coleraine on Wednesday morning.

Queues of traffic formed in all directions leading off from Lodge Road roundabout during rush hour.

People going to work and children attending school were badly affected by the delays.

One parent told of how a normal 15 minute journey from Coleraine to a Ballymoney school resulted in a two hour round trip, such was the extent of the delays.

Traffic cones were visible around the Lodge Road roundabout, in some cases preventing cars from entering lanes.

It is hoped steps will be taken to alleviate the situation today.

