Mayor welcomes positives findings from council’s first Citizens’ Survey

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has welcomed the findings of the area’s first ever Citizens’ Survey.

Rolled out in November 2021, every resident in the borough was invited to give their views on key services including refuse collections, street cleansing, parks and open spaces, sport and leisure, births, deaths and marriages and community facilities.

The initiative attracted a substantial response, with 2268 entries submitted before the closing date (January 7th 2022) with a high completion rate of 82%.

The average rating for Council’s overall performance satisfaction was 3.2 stars out of a maximum of five, and, significantly, over 40% of respondents returned a rating of four stars.

Refuse collection was perceived as the most important service for citizens, and it also scored the highest in terms of performance.

Reflecting on the survey’s findings, Councillor Richard Holmes said: “We are very grateful that over 2000 residents took the time to complete this Citizens’ Survey and I would like to thank them for their very useful comments.

“The current satisfaction rating among our ratepayers is hugely encouraging and it is testament to the hard work and commitment of our staff who continually strive to deliver the best possible service across the board for each person who lives here.

“We are enthused by these initial results and looking ahead, we want to build on what we have learned and use the survey to help shape and further improve our service delivery. Some areas are already analysing the outcomes and using the results to help identify potential improvements and efficiencies.

“This has proven to be a very useful exercise and I am determined that it will form the basis for continued improvement and innovation while strengthening our relationship with our ratepayers.”

The initial results of the survey were presented to members of Council’s Corporate Policy and Resources Committee on Tuesday 22nd February 2022.

Members of the public interested in finding out more can go to https://www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/council/minutes/22nd-february-2022-corporate-policy-and-resources-committee.