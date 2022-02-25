One week left to apply for Omicron Hospitality Payment – Murphy

Finance Minister Conor Murphy is encouraging businesses who have not yet taken up the opportunity to apply for the Omicron Hospitality Payment to do so before the scheme closes at 23:59 on Friday 4 March.

To date, £34.1 million has been issued to 2,731 businesses from the Department of Finance’s Omicron Hospitality Payment.

Under the scheme, hotels, restaurants, cafés, coffee shops, bistros, snack bars, nightclubs, pubs, and social clubs are eligible for a one-off grant payment of either £10,000, £15,000 or £20,000 based on their rateable value. Sport clubs with a licensed bar or restaurant and soft play venues, trampoline parks and inflatable parks with a café on their premises are also eligible for a one-off £10,000 payment.

Visiting Roar and Explore soft play in west Belfast, which received the Omicron Hospitality Payment, Minister Murphy said: “In recent weeks I have visited a range of different businesses which have benefitted from the Omicron Hospitality Payment. From speaking with business owners, it’s clear the scheme has been invaluable in helping them as they work to recover from the impact Omicron had on their Christmas trade.

“My department has delivered £34.1 million of support to over 2,700 businesses. We believe around 450 businesses who might be eligible for the funding haven’t applied yet. I’m keen to ensure that no eligible business misses out on this grant and would appeal to them – don’t delay, apply today.”

New hospitality start-up businesses or those that had not previously applied to the Localised Restrictions Support Scheme can also apply. Further information on the Omicron Hospitality Payment is available on the nibusinessinfo website at https://www.nibusinessinfo.co.uk/content/coronavirus-omicron-hospitality-payment.