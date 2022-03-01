Heat or eat?

WITH inflation at its highest level in almost 30 years, local consumers across the Roe Valley are feeling the pain of rising prices as goods and services are becoming increasingly more difficult to afford.

Inflation soared to 5.5% in January, up from 5.4% in December, with prices going up for everyday items such as groceries, clothing and shoes.

The decision to heat or to eat has become more apparent with these soaring prices and households paying more for their gas and home-heating oil - petrol has also hit a record high of 148.02p per litre.

This week, we spoke to Captain Sue Whitla of Salvation Army in Limavady who works alongside St Vincent de Paul and who stressed how they are doing everything they can to eliminate poverty within the local community during these difficult times.

Both charities have continued working throughout the pandemic, managing to secure safe ways of delivering help to those in need.

She said: “We have certainly noticed an increase in the demand for our services.

