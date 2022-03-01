Website boss sentenced over ‘completely false’ allegations

Big games come thick and fast for Coleraine
Causeway Coast Community Facebook page and website chief Geoffrey Moffett.
THE man who heads up the Causeway Coast Community Facebook page has received a suspended prison sentence.
Geoffrey Brian Moffett of Redwood Park in Coleraine appeared before Coleraine Magistrates, sitting remotely in Ballymena, on Friday, February 22.
The 34-year-old pleaded guilty to two charges involving the improper use of a public communications network between October 9, 2020 and October 12, 2020.
District Judge Peter King imposed a four-month prison sentence, suspended for three years, and a three-year Protection from Harassment Order bannng Moffett from contacting his victim.
“I am so appalled at the potential damage you could have done; you have come within a hair's breadth of going to prison today. Next time I will take an entirely different view," Judge King told Moffett.
Addressing the victim, Judge King said: “This has been a difficult experience for you and your family; I wish you a speedy recovery and hope you and your family can be put back together again.”
