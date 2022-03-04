Detectives appeal for information about Coleraine shooting incident

Detectives in Coleraine are appealing for information following the report of a shooting incident in which a man sustained an injury to his leg on Thursday March 3.



It was reported at 9pm on Thursday evening that a man aged in his twenties had been taken to a wooded area off the Lisnablagh Road in Coleraine, held down by a number of men wearing balaclavas and shot once in his leg.

The masked men are believed to have made off on foot in the direction of Blackthorn Court following the incident.

The injured man has received medical treatment for his injury.



Detectives investigating this incident are appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Lisnablagh Road or Blackthorn Court areas at the time of the incident, or anyone who was driving in the area and may have captured dash-cam footage which could help assist with their enquiries to contact them at Coleraine on 101.

The reference number is 1632 03/03/22.

You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.