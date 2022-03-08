Local help for Ukraine

AS the war in Ukraine rages on, kind-hearted members of the Roe Valley community have shown an outpouring of generosity by collecting essential items for refugees as they make their way across the Polish border to a safe place in Warsaw.

Local schools, businesses, charities and many more have displayed a sense of unity by gathering items such as clothes, shoes, blankets and toiletries that have been loaded onto 40 foot lorries and are being delivered straight to Ukraine as well as shelters and homes throughout Warsaw.

A total of 25 lorries were sent to over 50 drop off locations throughout Northern Ireland, with Tesco Car Park in Limavady being one of them along with churches, schools and sporting clubs throughout Limavady and Dungiven.

These much-needed donations were in response to a GoFundMe Appeal, set up by Founder of Hope for Youth Ministries, Colin Tinsley who so far has raised an astonishing £132,650 for the refugees that have been suffering tremendous hardship as a result of this conflict.

Portadown man, Colin is currently in Warsaw with his wife Joanna, a Polish native where they are directly working with as many refugees as possible and organizing the logistics of aid coming from Northern Ireland.



