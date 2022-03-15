Limavady sisters 'shine a light' on mental health issue

TWO inspirational young sisters from Limavady have taken part in an inclusive charity pageant that promotes mental health and well-being.

On March 5, little Ava Nicholl (9) and big sister Taylor (14) took to the stage for the Miss Shining Light 2022 competition at the Everglades Hotel in Derry.

This year, the unique event raised an impressive total of £16,520.79 for Foyle Search and Rescue.

Unlike any other pageants, Miss Shining Light is open to all women,, with no height, weight, health or age restrictions.

*Continued in this week's Northern Constitution*