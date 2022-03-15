Remembering the Workhouse Paupers

TODAY marks the 180th anniversary of the Limavady Union Workhouse.

A special annual ceremony took place at the Paupers Graveyard on Scroggy Road to remember the unfortunate citizens who had no other option but to enter the Workhouse all those years ago.

Opened in 1842, the Limavady Union Workhouse is reported to be one of the best preserved buildings of its type in the whole of Ireland.

The Workhouse ceased in 1932 and became the Roe Valley Hospital, serving the local community until 1997.

The building has now been restored by Limavady Community Development Innitative (LCDI) who continue to offer a full range of services to people of the Roe Valley.

Speaking after the ceremony, Acting General Manager at LCDI, Wendy McAleese told the Northern Constitution:

“The workhouse story began in 1838 when after great proverty the ‘Poor Relief Act’ was set up.

“The workhouse was to a place to help the poor and those in need and how appropriate is it that we at LCDI are now custodians of this wonderful building and continue to work within our community to provide services through the many projects we run to enhance the lives of all who live here.”

“Taking a little time out to remember the history and the people of this building is something LCDI has been doing for quite a few years, and we were delighted with the turnout at Friday's event.”