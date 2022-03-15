McGurk condemns security alert in Feeny

COUNCILLOR Kathleen McGurk has condemned the security alert in Feeny over the weekend.

She said: “This alert resulted in an extensive police operation, lasting the whole weekend. This caused severe disruption to residents, impacted local businesses, and even resulted in the cancellation of community events.

"The community in Feeny should not have to put up with these threats. Thankfully, no device has been found and there was no damage to life or property on this occasion.

Councillor McGurk concluded:"The people making these threats need to stop and think about the community that they are impacting. People and businesses are already struggling and do not need additional worry."