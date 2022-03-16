New space for Roe Valley residents

ROE Valley Residents Association have recently secured funding to provide an outdoor space at its Youth and Community Hub in Limavady.

On Wednesday, the group ‘broke ground’ on their new community space, a previously derelict area located behind the Hub on Linehall Hall Street.

Funded by the Department for Communities NR Fund, the exciting new project is due for completion by the end of March this year.

