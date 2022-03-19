Limavady Shared Education Campus partners up with Sensata Technologies

PUPILS from Limavady and High School and St Mary’s Limavady recently came together for a Sensata Technologies Demonstration Day at the STEM Centre.

The multi-million pound Shared STEM facilities which have been built on Irish Green St in Limavady, provide easy access for both schools and a modern and practical building for teaching practical subjects like engineering.

The shared educational campus which is still under construction, will be the first of its kind in Northern Ireland.

From September, Limavady High School and St Mary’s Limavady will be joining forces to offer students the opportunity to study engineering at the schools’ new £11 million technology facilities.

*Continued in this week's Northern Constitution*