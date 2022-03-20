Enterprising women celebrated

FIDELA Coffee was bursting at the seams as women from right across the borough gathered on Wednesday evening to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Hosted by media presenter, Sarah Travers, the event, promoted by Enterprise Causeway with the Causeway Chamber and supported by Causeway Coast and Glens Council, was an enormous success.

“With not a zoom or teams screen in sight, the audience relished the opportunity of a face-to-face engagement with like-minded peers, sharing stories and experiences and simply encouraging and championing each other in their successes and achievements,” commented a spokesperson for the organisers.

“MLAs Claire Sugden and Cara Hunter and the Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast & Glens Council, Ashleen Schenning, were the key speakers on the female leaders in politics panel.

“The audience enjoyed hearing about their journey into politics and the motivation and drive behind why they do what they do,” continued the spokesperson.

“We also got to hear from three inspirational young entrepreneurs - Olivia Burns of Olivia Haven, Naomi McGregor of Movetru and Rachel Dillon of Fidela Coffee Roastery.

“Each of them has achieved incredible success in their respective businesses and must be applauded for their passion and drive and their determination to stray true to the uniqueness of their products and building a strong brand.

“Thank you to all who attended - it was amazing to witness the energy and sense of real comradeship in the room, with all in attendance sharing the same purpose and potential to grow thriving and successful businesses,” concluded the spokesperson.

Jayne Taggart, CEO of Enterprise Causeway, added, “what came across from our panellists was how open and honest they were in terms of their roles, their journey and challenges.

“What struck me most was the fact that they are ordinary women who have the self-belief and confidence to step out of their confidence zone and grab the opportunities life has thrown at them, and in doing so, making a real difference in our community.”