ROBINSON TO RETIRE FROM POLITICS

DUP MLA George Robinson has announced his retirement as an elected representative after serving in the Northern Ireland Assembly for 18 years.

On Thursday, the 80-year-old said it had been “the absolute privilege of my life” to serve the people of the Roe Valley as a former Councillor for 27 years and then in Stormont.

In a statement, Mr Robinson said: “I want to thank my Wife Ann for her support that allowed me to do what I do but left her on so many occasions at home alone from morning until late.

“To my current staff, Alan, Edgar and David, the role they played within my office was exemplary.

“I simply could not have fulfilled the role as an Assembly Member without their solid and unwavering support.”

*continued in this week's Northern Constitution*