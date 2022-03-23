Limavady woman to appear on MasterChef UK

AS winter thaws, the MasterChef kitchen is warming up for an exciting Spring as the biggest cooking competition on TV returns TONIGHT at 8pm to BBC One with its 18th series.



This year, talented Limavady woman, Rachel Newhouse is ready for the journey as MasterChef judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace discover the UK’s best amateur cook, one plate at a time.

22-year-old Rachel, who currently works as a Beer Bike Tour Guide in Belfast, will be one of forty-five passionate and talented hopefuls from all walks of life including an NHS Worker, Theatre Director, Childcare Worker, Bank Manager and Retired Head Teacher.



They all have one goal in mind – to cook their way to the pinnacle of the 2022 trophy and join the outstanding MasterChef alumni who have gone on to stellar careers in food.



According to Rachel, she loves to use 'interesting ingredients' as her food inspiration.



She said: "My dad once drove 80 miles to drop off some fresh nettles from his garden for me to cook with!



"My nana was a baker by trade and my mum is a fantastic cook.



"My fiancé’s mother was a chef in her younger years and she was definitely my main inspiration to cook."



When asked about why she entered MasterChef, Rachel said: "I thought I would enter MasterChef as a personal challenge to test my limits and to prove to myself that I could actually cook.



"I never thought I would get on the show and to even have the chance to cook for John and Gregg is such an achievement, especially at my age."



Tune in to BBC One at 8pm tonight to see Rachel in action!