Thursday's weather

Reporter:
Staff reporter
Wednesday 23 March 2022 22:02
The good news is that the good spell of weather is set to continue for the rest of the week and beyond!
Here's the forecast from the Met Office.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Fuel duty to fall by 5p as Finance Minister calls Chancellor's Spring Statement 'underwhelming'
Limavady Utd to play Rathfrisland Rangers
Coleraine U16s aiming for an historic double
The motor racing season starts again this Saturday 26th March at Kirkistown Racing Circuit in County Down.
Will Irish eyes be smiling at Cheltenham?
Limavady United sail past Lisburn Distillery to book place in last four
Roscommon will provide Derry with stiffest test
Eoghan Rua camogs complete a treble of All Ireland titles
John bags first hole in one - aged 12!
Shamrocks on course for three in a row
800 jobs to go at P&O Ferries, services suspended.
Rachel Newhouse from Limavady will appear on tonight's episode of MasterChef UK (ShineTV/BBC)
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Northern Constitution
23 Main Street, Limavady
BT49 0EP
Tel: 028 7776 2130