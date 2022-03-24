Neil McManus lends support to McDonalds anti-litter campaign 

CUSHENDALL and Antrim hurler Neil McManus has teamed up with Ulster and Ireland rugby star Jacob Stockdale to help McDonalds launch its new ‘Keep it Clean’ campaign, aimed at tackling litter in parks, on paths and along roadsides.

Kicking off with a special week of litter activity across its restaurants, the UK-wide campaign marks 40 years of daily litter patrols from McDonald’s restaurants across the nation.

Throughout this week, McDonald’s franchisees and crew members will be joined by suppliers, elected representatives and volunteers for hundreds of litter clean-up events in local communities across the UK. They will also be encouraging people to download LitterLotto which incentivises people to bin their litter responsibly and rewarding them with cash prizes for doing so.

Customers will have the chance to win instant prizes through the LitterLotto app just for binning their litter and will automatically be entered into a monthly jackpot draw which is a bumper £25,000 to celebrate the launch of ‘Keep it Clean’.

“It’s so important that, collectively, we do everything we can to reduce littering and protect the environment around us," said Neil.

“In addition to litter clean-up events like today, initiatives like McDonald’s partnership with LitterLotto are a great way of incentivising behavioural change around litter and I would really encourage people to get involved.”

LitterLotto is completely free to enter. To take part in the LitterLotto, customers need to capture a photo of themselves binning their litter and upload it via the LitterLotto app.

As well as having the chance to win instant cash prizes, customers will be entered into the £25,000 jackpot prize draw.