Robinson seeks rail halt at Limavady

IN a written query to the Minister for Infrastructure, George Robinson MLA questioned if the feasibility study for Phase three of the Coleraine to Londonderry railway line will include the provision of a halt at Limavady.

In response, Minister Nicola Mallon stated: “The Coleraine to Londonderry Phase 3 project, which has now progressed to Outline Business Case, includes full renewal of the railway track between Castlerock and Eglinton.

“Since conception, this Phase of the project was not envisaged to include any additional halts or passing loops including one to Limavady.

“However, I would like to note that the Strategic Rail will allow us to consider our network… to view how it can be improved for everyone.

“ It will examine the potential for rail connections including how our existing connections could be improved and where new rail links would be best placed including those in areas such as Limavady.

“My Department is also currently developing the new Regional Strategic Transport Network Transport Plan (RSTNTP) which will set out priorities for investment in our road, rail and inter-urban limited stop bus network, including park & ride, through to 2035. “This will, in association with Translink, include high level assessments on a variety of potential rail extensions and new routes.

“The RSTNTP will be subject to public consultation and I will be pleased to consider representations on additional halts within the rail network such as one at Limavady as part of this consultation.”

Speaking last Monday Mr Robinson stated that he is keen to see consideration of a rail halt located at Limavady to provide ease of access to the people of the town.

He said: “This would create a welcome and much needed access point to rail services for those unable to travel to the nearest halt located at Bellarena and it would facilitate an easier journey for the many local people who commute daily for work.”