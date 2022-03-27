Mallon announces £470,000 investment for Seacoast Road

INFRASTRUCTURE Minister, Nichola Mallon has announced a £470,000 resurfacing scheme for Seacoast Road, Limavady will commence on Monday 28 March 2022.

The scheme which extends from Limestone Road near Drumavally to Point Road for a distance of 1.7 km, is expected to be completed by 15 April 2022.

Minister Mallon said: “I am pleased to announce this significant investment in the Limavady area.

“This scheme will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of this section of the road network and will serve the local community and visitors to the area for many years to come.

“I would like to thank the public and local residents in advance for their cooperation and ask that they comply with all temporary traffic restrictions while these much needed works are completed.”

Due to the nature of the scheme it will be necessary to introduce a full road closure from 7.30am to 6:00pm daily from Monday 4 April 2022 until Friday 15 April 2022.

During the road closure a diversion will be in operation via A2 Aghanloo Road - B201 Windyhill Road - A2 Ballykelly Road - B69 Seacoast Road and vice versa.

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, drivers should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the area.

In order to help ensure the safety of road users and road workers the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with extra care when travelling in the vicinity of the works.

The dates and duration of the works will be dependent on the progress of the scheme and on favourable weather conditions.

For traffic information about this and other road schemes visit: www.trafficwatchni.com