£200,000 pledged to support agricultural shows

Outgoing Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has announced a £200,000 package of support for Northern Ireland’s agricultural shows following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Announcing the bounce back support scheme, Mr Poots said: “Many businesses and sectors were adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, and our agricultural shows were not immune to these effects, with all shows cancelled in 2020 and only a few being able to take place in 2021. This resulted in shows losing the opportunity to raise vital funds that would help prepare for the 2022 season.

“Shows play a vital role in showcasing our excellent agri-food produce and supporting our rural communities, as well as boosting our economy and the additional tourism opportunities. These shows are predominately run by many volunteers who give of their free time and I would like to extend my thanks to them for all of their hard work.

“Pre-pandemic agricultural shows attracted more than 200,000 visitors. It is essential therefore that NI shows have the opportunity to run a full schedule this year to promote and facilitate future economic growth for agri-food businesses and I am pleased that I can support their efforts through the provision of the £200,000 bounce back support scheme I’ve announced today, which will allow each show to claim up to a maximum of £10k for new or increased costs.

“Departmental officials will contact shows directly in the next few weeks to assist them in availing of my support scheme.”

Looking to the future, Mr Poots has announced plans for an independent review of local agricultural shows, which will explore the potential for longer term support options and help shows remain sustainable in the years ahead.

He added: “Although I am providing support to our local shows this year, I am of the view that Government departments and local councils should consider options for longer term support.

“I am therefore announcing plans for an independent review to commence in the next month or two which will aim to explore future support options and guide future policy, in addition to identifying new and innovative methods which would be utilised by local shows to help safeguard their future.”