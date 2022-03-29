Wrightbus continues recruitment search with 50 new jobs on offer

World leading bus manufacturer Wrightbus is hosting a recruitment evening on Thursday (March 31) as it continues to bolster its ranks with an additional 50 staff after an increase in orders.

The Ballymena-based company is launching the second phase of its recruitment drive ready for an increase in the production schedule after Easter.

It has attracted hundreds of people to similar events held earlier this year, with numerous job offers made on the spot after express interviews.

Wrightbus’ recruitment evenings provide prospective employees with the opportunity to look around the company’s Galgorm factory and speak to company managers and the HR team about potential career opportunities.

The firm had previously announced it was looking to recruit an additional 300 people as orders for its buses flooded in. This time, it’s especially keen to attract more women.

“We’ve taken on a number of new staff so far this year which is fantastic - but we still have roles available that we need to fill,” said Wrightbus HR director, Nicola McCloskey.

“We’re especially keen to get more women into the workforce, as most of the interest we’ve had to date has been from men. I think there’s a bit of a misconception that the work we do here is all very physically demanding, but we’ve got many different roles across the factory.

“We’d encourage anyone interested in joining us to pre-book a slot. All our jobs will be posted on the company’s website and social media accounts.”

The event will take place from 5.30pm-7.30pm on Thursday March 31.

