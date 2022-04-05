Limavady bowler Shauna all set for Commonwealth Games debut

Rebekah Lockhart

Reporter:

Rebekah Lockhart

Email:

limavady.news@northernconstitution.co.uk

AS the Commonwealth Games plans to make its debut in Birmingham this July, Limavady lawn bowler Shauna O’Neill is preparing for her own debut on the Commonwealth Games stage to represent Northern Ireland.

The 22-year-old first got a taste for bowls after she began at just six-years-old, playing at Limavady Outdoor Bowls Club in a format called short mat, before progressing to lawn bowls.

Playing for over 15 years she has already achieved some memorable moments. Shauna spoke to the Northern Constitution, saying: “A few moments that stand out for me are winning a bronze medal for Ireland at my first elite evening or winning my first national title.”

*Continued in this week's Northern Constitution*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130