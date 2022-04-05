Limavady Utd look to reach Intermediate Cup decider

Ryan Campbell

Reporter:

Ryan Campbell

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

Limavady United.................................... 1

Bangor...................................................1


LIMAVADY United manager Andy Law says neither he or his players will underestimate opponents Rathfrisland Rangers when they meet this evening (Tuesday) in the semi-finals of the McComb Travel Intermediate Cup.

The two teams have already met this season and with a place in the final up for grabs Law knows that his team faces a tough encounter at Seaview, home of Premiership club Crusaders.

*Continued in this week's Northern Constitution*

