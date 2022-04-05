Kevin Hart spotted filming in Ballykelly

US comedian Kevin Hart and the crew of his latest heist comedy 'Lift' have been spotted filming scenes at the Shackleton Barracks in Ballykelly.

Netflix and HartBeat Productions have descended upon the Shackleton airfield, Ballykelly within the last 48 hours.

The star had been filming on the streets of Belfast for the new movie, however, action has moved closer to home.



The feature is part of a creative partnership deal that 42-year old Hart signed with the streaming giant just over a year ago, for his production company to produce four movies exclusively for Netflix.