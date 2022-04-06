Thursday's weather

Reporter:
Staff reporter
Wednesday 6 April 2022 23:13
It got very windy last night - here's what is in store for Thursday, April 7 with our weather forecast courtesy of the Met Office.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
North of Ireland Championship to become stroke play event
Derry senior football league up and running
PSNI warn drivers of possible traffic disruption in Limavady
BoyleSports boost for Fairyhouse Easter Festival
Limavady Utd look to reach Intermediate Cup decider
Glens out, it's United v Newry City in Cup semi
Limavady prepare to host Coleraine
Clive Padgett’s Milenco Honda returns to NW200
Eoghan Rua camogs complete a treble of All Ireland titles
Shamrocks on course for three in a row
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Northern Constitution
23 Main Street, Limavady
BT49 0EP
Tel: 028 7776 2130