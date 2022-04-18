Traffic delays expected in Swatragh due to parade

Traffic delays expected in Swatragh due to parade
By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

damianmullan@hotmail.co.uk

Motorists are advised to expect delays in Swatragh today (Monday 18th April) between 2.30pm and 4.30pm due to a planned parade.

There will be local diversions in place.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130