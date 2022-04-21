AN INSPIRATIONAL Limavady woman has been announced as a finalist for Miss Great Britain 2022.

Amy Doherty, 26, will compete this year against around 30 other hopefuls in the UK's oldest and most prestigious pageant.

According to mother of two Amy, the competition will allow her to be “a voice in a world full of uncertainty” for her two beautiful boys, Mason,6, and Noah,5, who have both been diagnosed with Autism.

Speaking to the Northern Constitution, Amy explained: “They are truly my greatest achievement and absolute loves of my life.

“The two main charities this year for Miss Great Britain is Cancer Research UK and Alex’s Wish.

*continued in this week's Northern Constitution*