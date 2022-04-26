Rugby Club asks girls to 'Give it a Try'

LIMAVADY Rugby Club is helping to promote young girls in rugby following the announcement of ‘Give it a Try’ sessions being held at the club in May and June.

Now, more than ever, more young girls and teenagers are becoming interested in the sport which has been seen as predominantly male-orientated in past times.

Stephen Rodgers, a coach for Limavady girls youth squads, believes there is a quiet transformation of the sport happening within the country.

