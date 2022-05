LOCAL ROAD racer Jack Oliver led the way at the recent Cookstown 100.

The 20-year-old from Limavady won the opening round of the Senior Support Championship and currently sits at the top of the table with 10 points.

The four national races in Northern Ireland this year will take place at the Cookstown 100, the Tandragee 100, Armoy and the Mid Antrim 150.

*continued in this week's Northern Constitution*