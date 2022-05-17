Alleged killer to stand trial

A WOMAN, accused of murdering a Limavady wine bar employee with a claw hammer, is to stand trial later this year.

Svetlana Svedova, formerly of College Court, Limavady, appeared at Belfast Crown Court via video-link from Hydebank Wood women's prison on Friday.

The 47-year-old Latvian denies murdering Ludmila Poletelova in Limavady on a date between April 19 and April 23 last year.

Mr Justice O'Hara set her trial to start on Wednesday, November 9.

It is expected to last two weeks at Coleraine Crown Court.

*continued in this week's Northern Constitution*