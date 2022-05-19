Fane Valley Group announce charity fund

Fane Valley Co-operative Society and its Group of companies have announced a new designated charity initiative. #

Through the Group’s ‘Daffodil & Daisy Cancer Charity Fund’ the business will be supporting the invaluable work of Cancer Fund for Children, Marie Curie, and the Irish Cancer Society, reflecting the reach of Fane Valley’s operational activities across the island.

Fane Valley is one of Ireland’s leading agricultural co-operatives employing over 1,000 people across a diverse range of businesses including the award-winning White’s Oats in Co. Armagh, Silver Hill Duck in Co. Monaghan and Duncrue Food Processors in Belfast. The Group is also a major supplier of inputs to farmers through Fane Valley Feeds, Fane Valley Stores, Smyths Daleside in Co. Donegal and Drummonds based in Clonee, Co.Meath.

Speaking at the charity launch, Trevor Lockhart, Fane Valley Group Chief Executive said, “Supporting the communities in which we operate is part of the co-operative ethos and a core value of the Fane Valley Group.

"Our ability to raise funds for charitable causes has unfortunately been curtailed over the past two years due to COVID-19; so, it is just wonderful to be able to re-engage in such activities. It therefore gives me great pleasure to announce our ‘Dafodill & Daisy Fane Valley Group Cancer Charity Fund’ and to partner with three impactful charities, who undertake such life-changing and life-saving work.

"We have been inspired by the vision and work of Cancer Fund for Children, Marie Curie and the Irish Cancer Society and the difference each one is making to families across Ireland. Our partnership, which will run until the end of 2023 will provide many opportunities to promote cancer prevention and early detection messages whilst participating in a wide range of fundraising activities.”

Alex Murdock, Corporate Fundraiser for Cancer Fund for Children commented, “It is an absolute pleasure for Cancer Fund for Children to be chosen alongside two other amazing charities to partner with the Fane Valley Group this coming 18 months to help them celebrate and mark their 120th anniversary in style.

"Their charitable activity will be helping to ensure people from all over the Island of Ireland are receiving the support they need when it is needed the most. For Cancer Fund for Children, our mission is to ensure no child has to face cancer alone and we simply couldn’t do it without amazing people and businesses by our side.

"Together with Fane Valley, we will work towards ensuring that we can reach even more families at one of the darkest times of their lives.”

Conor O’Kane, Senior Partnership Manager at Marie Curie remarked, “Marie Curie are delighted and thankful to be one of Fane Valley Group’s charity partners.

"We look forward to working with all of the group’s businesses over the next 18 months to raise as much as possible for all families affected by cancer, no matter what the stage.”

Claire Bowman, Corporate Partnerships Manager, Irish Cancer Society said: “The Irish Cancer Society is thrilled to be chosen as a benefactor of the Fane Valley Group’s newest initiative, the ‘Dafodill & Daisy Cancer Charity Fund’.

"We very much welcome the support from the group as we work together to spread awareness of the importance of the early detection of cancer in addition to steps that can be taken to reduce the risk of developing cancer. We are excited to engage with the staff and in doing so raise vital funds for vital cancer support services and life-changing cancer research.”

Pictured are (L-R) Conor O’Kane, Senior Partnership Manager at Marie Curie, Oonagh Chesney, Fane Valley Company Secretary, Trevor Lockhart, Fane Valley Group Chief Executive, Alex Murdock, Corporate Fundraiser - Cancer Fund for Children & Claire Bowman, Corporate Partnerships Manager at the Irish Cancer Society.