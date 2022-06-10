Saturday's weather

Reporter:
Staff reporter
Friday 10 June 2022 19:16
Here's the weather for Saturday, June 11, courtesy of the Met Office.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Ardmore win Trevor O'Neill Memorial Cup
Michael Dunlop secures 21st TT win
Former NI boss Billy Bingham dies
Ulster team named for URC semi-final against DHL Stormers
Derry face Cork in All Ireland Minor Football Championship quarter-final
Bann Rowing Club enjoys success on international stage
NI's misery continues
AIG and Golf Ireland launch 2022 season of competitions
Antrim meet Wexford in Croke Park decider
Shamrocks on course for three in a row
Joe Griffin, who suddenly died last week.
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Northern Constitution
23 Main Street, Limavady
BT49 0EP
Tel: 028 7776 2130