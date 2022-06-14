Wednesday's weather

Reporter:
Staff reporter
Email:
info@yourlurgan.com
Tuesday 14 June 2022 21:05
Here's the UK weather forecast for Wednesday, June 15 courtesy of the Met Office.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Striker David McDaid signs three year deal with Ballymena United
Eoghan Rua step up plans for second pitch
Postman is jailed for theft
Final four confirmed at AIG Irish Women's Close
Under 11 cricket season underway at Coleraine
Charles Leclerc in pole position for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Baraclough ready to shoulder criticism
Ulster team named for URC semi-final against DHL Stormers
Antrim meet Wexford in Croke Park decider
Shamrocks on course for three in a row
Derry will face Clare in the All Ireland quarter-finals.
Derry lost out to Tyrone in the Ulster final.
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Northern Constitution
23 Main Street, Limavady
BT49 0EP
Tel: 028 7776 2130