Churchland’s Boxing Night proves a knock-out

CHURCHLANDS Golden Gloves ABC in association with the Causeway Rescue Service held a very successful boxing night in Coleraine’s Lodge Hotel on Friday.

The evening started with a number of ‘no contest’ bouts featuring Martin Kennedy against Mohamed Benhadi, Kealan Neill against Steven-Ollie Doey and Katelyn McKeown taking on Jenny Rose McLaughlin of the St. Joseph’s club in Derry.

