Desertmartin Sidecarcross GP deferred until 2022

THE Sidecarcross Grand Prix of Northern Ireland, scheduled for July 2021, has been deferred until 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic and a lack of “robust finances”.

The North Armagh Motorcycle and Car Club Off Road said it was “disappointed and sorry” to announce next year's postponement, which was due to take place in Desertmartin.

A club statement read: “This event is unfortunately a casualty of the uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic and its effect on travel, the NHS and public safety, and the lack of a robust finances in place.

“The club feel that we had no choice with this.

“We would like to thank Martin Bena of WSC, the promoters who gave us as much time as possible and have agreed a date for 2022 - he and his organisation have been more than helpful and are still enthusiastic about the GP circus coming to Northern Ireland.

“We would also like to thank our sponsors and supporters from not only Northern Ireland but also the RoI and UK mainland who came on board to help so far - hopefully they can stay with us until 2022. And we would also like to thank Carla Lockhart MP for her help in trying to secure Executive funding for the event, her efforts are much appreciated.

“The Club are naturally sad to announce this, but given the uncertainty, felt that to be able to show the sport in the best light, deferring was our only option. Once again, thanks to everyone for their support, and lets all hope for a better 2021.”