Ireland make seven changes for Italy game

THE Ireland coaching group has made seven changes to the side that started against France in round 2 of the 2021 Guinness Six Nations Championship and will fly to Rome today to finalise preparations for the game against Italy at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday afternoon.

Johnny Sexton returns to captain the side and partners Jamison Gibson Park in the halfbacks, this weekend coming too soon for Conor Murray who is continuing his hamstring rehab.

Robbie Henshaw, who earns his 50th cap for Ireland, will again partner Garry Ringrose in the midfield. Hugo Keenan retains the No.15 jersey with James Lowe on the left wing and Jordan Larmour coming in on the right hand side.

A new front row combination of Dave Kilcoyne, Ronan Kelleher and Tadgh Furlong is set to start. James Ryan returns to the second row to be partnered by Iain Henderson. Tadgh Beirne shifts to the backrow filling the blindside role with Will Connors at openside and CJ Stander at No.8.

The replacements for the weekend are Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Andrew Porter, Jack Conan, Billy Burns, Keith Earls and the uncapped duo Ryan Baird and Craig Casey

IRELAND team to play Italy – Saturday 27th February, 2021

2021 Guinness 6 Nations Championships

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 8 caps

14. Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 26 caps

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 32 caps

12. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 49 caps

11. James Lowe (Leinster) 4 caps

10. Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 96 caps CAPTAIN

9. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 7 caps

1. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 40 caps

2. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 8 caps

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 46 caps

4. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 60 caps

5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 33 caps

6. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 19 caps

7. Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) 7 caps

8. CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 48 caps

Replacements

16. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 18 caps

17. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 106 caps

18. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 34 caps

19. Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) uncapped

20. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 17 caps

21. Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) uncapped

22. Billy Burns (Ulster) 5 caps

23. Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 90 caps

