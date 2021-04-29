Ulster team named for Challenge Cup semi-final trip to Leicester

THE Ulster coaching team has named the match-day squad to face Leicester Tigers in the Challenge Cup semi-final on Friday (Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium, 8pm kick-off).

The starting team sees five changes to the side that featured in the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup opener against Connacht last Friday.

Eric O’Sullivan and Marty Moore return to the starting front row, while Rob Herring is retained at hooker. Iain Henderson will captain the side and is joined by Alan O’Connor in the engine room.

Matty Rea retains his starting berth at blindside flanker, with Jordi Murphy returning to the openside position, and Nick Timoney completing the base of the pack at Number Eight.

The starting back three remains unchanged; Jacob Stockdale is named at full-back, with Ethan McIlroy and Robert Baloucoune on the wings. Stuart McCloskey comes back into midfield to pair up with James Hume. John Cooney starts at scrum-half with Billy Burns at fly-half.

Providing the forward reinforcements from the bench are John Andrew, Andrew Warwick, Tom O’Toole, Kieran Treadwell and Sean Reidy. Alby Mathewson, Michael Lowry and Will Addison will offer back line cover.

Ulster team to play Leicester Tigers, Challenge Cup Semi-Final, Friday 30 April at Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium (kick-off 8pm, live on BT Sport / beIN SPORTS):

(15-9) Jacob Stockdale, Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Ethan McIlroy, Billy Burns, John Cooney;

(1-8) Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring, Marty Moore, Alan O’Connor, Iain Henderson (Capt.), Matty Rea, Jordi Murphy, Nick Timoney.

Replacements: John Andrew, Andrew Warwick, Tom O’Toole, Kieran Treadwell, Sean Reidy, Alby Mathewson, Michael Lowry, Will Addison.