Ulster to welcome 500 supporters to Kingspan Stadium for Scarlets clash

ULSTER Rugby is set to play its final home fixture of the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup in front of 500 spectators at Kingspan Stadium next Saturday (May 29).

In line with the latest relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, announced yesterday evening by the Northern Ireland Executive, Kingspan Stadium will open its gates to 500 #TogetherUlster Members for the final home game of the season.

Together with the IRFU, Ulster Rugby continues to work closely with Belfast City Council and the NI Executive to safely welcome back the maximum number of fans allowed within current guidelines.

Tickets will be made accessible to #TogetherUlster Members only via an online ballot process.

Next Saturday’s match will feature seated tickets only in operation across the Grandstand and Memorial Stand. Tickets are priced at £20 each, allocated in groups of two with two-metre physical distancing factored in.

The online ballot will open for 24 hours from 2pm on Monday 24 May via the Ulster Rugby Ticket Account Manager, and account holders can apply for one pair of tickets per every Adult #TogetherUlster Membership held.

All successful applicants will be notified on Tuesday evening once the ballot has closed, and tickets have been allocated. Members will then have until 2pm on Wednesday 26 May to confirm their ticket purchase and process payment.