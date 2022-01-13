Coleraine kick off Towns Cup bid at home to Rainey OB

COLERAINE have been handed a home draw in the Bank of Ireland Towns' Cup.

The Sandel Lodge club will host Rainey Old Boys Second XV this Saturday afternoon.

Coleraine go into the game in confident mood, a 16-12 win away at Lurgan last weekend helping them consolidate second place in Division Two.

"This weekend sees Coleraine entertain Rainey Seconds in the Towns’ Cup, a difficult fixture against a much-fancied team," said a Coleraine spokesperson.

"It is the first round of the competition and the Coleraine coaches and players will be looking for a solid performance on the day."

An early try from Brian Hughes, converted by Tyler McNeill, helped establish an early lead for the visitors in county Armagh in their most recent outing.

The home side mounted something of a comeback but three successful penalties from the boot of McNeill secured a morale boosting win ahead of Saturday's cup game.

Limavady, too, will enjoy home advantage when they host Omagh Second XV but fate wasn't so kind to Ballymoney.

The boys fre' the Toon face a lengthy journey to the border to face Monaghan in a difficult looking assignment for the north Antrim club.

Fingers crossed for all three clubs this weekend...

Bank of Ireland Towns’ Cup

Round 1 – Saturday 15 January

City Of Derry 2nd XV v Dungannon 2nd XV

Limavady v Omagh 2nd XV

Lisburn v Letterkenny

City of Armagh 2nd XV v Donaghadee

Coleraine v Rainey Old Boys 2nd XV

Monaghan v Ballymoney

Ballynahinch 2nd XV v Banbridge 2nd XV

Ballymena 2nd XV v Randalstown

Ards v Larne

Bye: Portadown, Dromore, Enniskillen, Carrickfergus, Ballyclare, Lurgan, Clogher Valley

Senior Cup

Round 1 – Saturday January 8

Queen’s University v Ballymena

Malone v Banbridge

Dungannon v Belfast Harlequins

Bangor v Ballynahinch

Bye: Rainey Old Boys, Omagh, City of Derry, City of Armagh