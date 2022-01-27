Ulster team named for Scarlets clash at Kingspan

The Ulster coaching team has selected the match-day squad to face Scarlets at Kingspan Stadium on Friday (7.35pm kick-off).

Tickets, priced from £20 for adults and £10 for juniors, are still available – click here to purchase.

Rob Lyttle is set to make his 50th appearance for the Ulster men, as he is named to start on the left wing alongside Ethan McIlroy who makes a positional switch to full-back, and Craig Gilroy who comes in on the right.

Angus Curtis retains his starting berth at inside centre, and partners Ben Moxham in the Ulster midfield. Nathan Doak and Billy Burns will form the half-back pairing.

John Andrew comes in to start at hooker, joining Eric O’Sullivan at loosehead and Marty Moore at tighthead prop. Sam Carter comes into the second row to pair up with captain, Alan O’Connor. Greg Jones is selected at blindside flanker, while Marcus Rea makes a positional switch to openside. Duane Vermeulen completes the base of the pack.

Gareth Milasinovich has returned from his short-term loan to Saracens and is named on the bench with Brad Roberts, Jack McGrath, Mick Kearney and David McCann to provide the forward options. David Shanahan, Ian Madigan and Aaron Sexton are the back line replacements.

Ulster team to play Scarlets Rugby, United Rugby Championship Round 11, Friday 28 January at Kingspan Stadium, 7.35pm kick-off, live on Premier Sports:

(15-9) Ethan McIlroy, Craig Gilroy, Ben Moxham, Angus Curtis, Rob Lyttle, Billy Burns, Nathan Doak.

(1-8) Eric O’Sullivan, John Andrew, Marty Moore, Alan O’Connor (Capt.), Sam Carter, Greg Jones, Marcus Rea, Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: Brad Roberts, Jack McGrath, Gareth Milasinovich, Mick Kearney, David McCann, David Shanahan, Ian Madigan, Aaron Sexton.