Johnny Sexton returns to Ireland line-up for game against England

Andy Farrell has named the match day squad to take on England at Twickenham this coming Saturday in round four of the 2022 Guinness Six Nations Championships.

Johnny Sexton returns to the starting XV and will captains the side from out-half. Jamison Gibson Park is named alongside him at halfback.

Bundee Aki is restored to the midfield to partner Garry Ringrose while Andrew Conway and Hugo Keenan come back into the backfield alongside James Lowe who is retained from the Italy game.

Cian Healy wins his 115th cap in a front row that also includes Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong.

Tadhg Beirne and James Ryan line out in the engine room while Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris make up the backrow.

In the replacements Rob Herring, Dave Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, Iain Henderson and Jack Conan cover the pack. Conor Murray, Joey Carbery and Robbie Henshaw are the backline replacements.

The game which kicks off at 4.45pm will be televised by RTE (ROI) and ITV (NI). Both sides require a victory to maintain their Championship ambitions

IRELAND Team & Replacements (v England, 2022 Guinness Six Nations, Twickenham, Saturday, March 12 27, kick-off 4.45pm):

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 18 caps

14. Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 29 caps

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 40 caps

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 35 caps

11. James Lowe (Leinster) 10 caps

10. Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 103 caps CAPTAIN

9. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 15 caps

1. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 114 caps

2. Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 5 caps

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 55 caps

4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 28 caps

5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 42 caps

6. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 82 caps

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 38 caps

8. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 15 caps

Replacements

16. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 24 caps

17. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 46 caps

18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 21 caps

19. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 66 caps

20. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 25 caps

21. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 94 caps

22. Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 30 caps

23. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 55 caps