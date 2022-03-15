Limavady United sail past Lisburn Distillery to book place in last four

Limavady...............................3

LIMAVADY United defeated Lisburn after an impressive second half at the Limavady showgrounds to book their place in the intermediate Cup semi-finals.

Josh Tennant opened the score line for the home side followed by goals from Ryan Doherty and Dean Brown.

Lisburn were awarded a penalty late on for Michael O'Hanlon to pull one back for the visitors but the game was out of reach at the stage.

Limavady manager Andy Law said the team accomplished what they set out to do.



“Our aim at the start of the day to be in the last four and were there so we can push on from that,” he said.

*Continued in this week's Northern Constitution*